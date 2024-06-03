Pathao celebrates top captains in successful “Pathao Bajimat” campaign

Pathao, the country's largest digital service platform, in association with MyChoice, has successfully concluded its "Pathao Bajimat" campaign.

This initiative aimed to motivate all the captains and reward the top 10 Pathao car captains who completed the most trips. Running from April 18 to May 17, 2024, the campaign was designed to honor the hard work and dedication of Pathao captains.

Participating in the campaign was simple: from April 18 to May 14, Pathao Car captains needed to complete as many trips as possible to rank in the top 10. The top performers were awarded various prizes, including 32-inch LED TVs from MyChoice, rice cookers, blenders, and table fans. This campaign brought joy and recognition to the captains, celebrating their efforts on a grand scale.

The prize distribution ceremony took place at Pathao's head office in the capital. Notable guests, including Pathao Ltd's Senior Manager Arifur Rahman, Brand Manager Md. Arifuzzaman Sifat and Senior PR Specialist Md. Foyej along with MyChoice Electronics's Admin Manager Tashrif Ahmed Tonmo, Production and Service In charge Sanjay Kumar attended the event to present the prizes to the top captains.

The winners of the "Pathao Bajimat" campaign are Nurul Islam, Md Saddam Hossain, Md Shafiqul Islam, Md Mohir Uddin, Mohammad Salauddin, Md Alamgir, Aitar Khondoker, Md Monirul Islam, Md Salim Hosen, Rasel Talukder.

Founded in 2015, Pathao is building a digital infrastructure that creates opportunities, empowers people, and enriches lives. Pathao is the largest digital services platform in Bangladesh and the market leader in ride-sharing, food delivery, and e-commerce logistics. With more than 10 million users, 300,000 drivers and delivery agents, 100,000 merchants, and 10,000 restaurants, Pathao is Here with You. The platform has created over 500,000 job opportunities in Bangladesh, contributing significantly to the country's digital economy