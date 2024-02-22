Pathao Car Adda Season 2 started with Farooki and Tisha

Corporates

Press Release
22 February, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 02:59 pm

Pathao Car Adda Season 2 started with Farooki and Tisha

Press Release
22 February, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 02:59 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Pathao Car is thrilled to announce the launch of Pathao Car Adda Season 2, an exciting series that takes viewers on an entertaining journey into the lives of their favourite celebrities. Hosted by the renowned celebrity teacher Sakib Bin Rashid, Car Adda Season 2 will captivate audiences with insightful conversations, laughter, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the lives of Bangladesh's beloved stars. 

The lineup for Pathao Presents Car Adda Season 2 features a star-studded cast of guests, including Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, Nusrat Imroz Tisha, Morshed Mishu, Ahmed Hasan Sunny, Masha Islam, Ayman Sadiq, Munzereen Shahid, and many more, reads a press release. 

Each episode promises to deliver engaging discussions and candid moments with these personalities, offering fans an exclusive peek into their world. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The first episode, which aired on February 14th, kicked off the season with a special Valentine's Day Special episode featuring the power couple Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and Nusrat Imroz Tisha. The episode was a delightful treat for viewers, celebrating love and partnership in the entertainment industry. 

Excitement is building as the remaining episodes of Pathao Presents Car Adda Season 2 are set to be released by February 26th, promising more entertainment and surprises. From heartfelt conversations to hilarious moments, each episode is guaranteed to keep audiences hooked. 

In a special collaboration, the first two episodes of Pathao Presents Car Adda Season 2 are presented in association with Chorki, a leading Bangladeshi subscription-based over-the-top media service and original programming production company. As part of this partnership, new audiences can avail of a special offer using the promo code PATHAO20, which grants a 20% discount on both the 3-month and 1-year subscription packages of Chorki. This offer is valid until 29 February 2024, providing fans an exclusive opportunity to enjoy premium content at a discounted rate. 

Don't miss out on the excitement of Pathao Car Adda Season 2, exclusively on Pathao. Tune in to discover the stories behind the stars and join the conversation on social media. For more information and updates, follow Pathao on social media at https://pathao.com/bn/

Founded in 2015, Pathao is building a digital infrastructure that creates opportunities, empowers people, and enriches lives. Pathao is the largest digital services platform in Bangladesh and the market leader in ride-sharing services, food delivery, and e-commerce logistics. With more than 10 million users, 300,000 drivers and delivery agents, 100,000 merchants, and 10,000 restaurants, Pathao is Here with You. The platform has created over 500,000 job opportunities in Bangladesh, contributing significantly to the country's digital economy.
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The Dhakaites cannot miss the chocolate brown flying machine swooping on a rubbish bin and vanishing in thin air in no time. Photo: Sayed Zakir Hossain

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

4h | Earth
In Kurigram’s Khamar Bashpata char, where horse-drawn carts are common but electricity is not, a project is benefitting its residents affected by climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Midnight's sun in Kurigram: Improving the lives of char residents with solar power

8h | Panorama
Taxing social events such as weddings could discourage individuals from spending on the said events. In effect, it can negatively impact industries like event management. Photo: Farhan Raj/ Snap of The House

The absurdity of taxing wedding ceremonies

6h | Panorama
Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Russia vs the West World: Is Putin on the Road to Victory?

Russia vs the West World: Is Putin on the Road to Victory?

1h | Videos
Islamic Dev Bank offers Bangladesh $4.9b

Islamic Dev Bank offers Bangladesh $4.9b

2h | Videos
Biden insulted Putin as a bigot

Biden insulted Putin as a bigot

4h | Videos
AI assistant that can search and summarize PDFs

AI assistant that can search and summarize PDFs

5h | Videos