Pathao Car Adda Season 2 started with Farooki and Tisha

Pathao Car is thrilled to announce the launch of Pathao Car Adda Season 2, an exciting series that takes viewers on an entertaining journey into the lives of their favourite celebrities. Hosted by the renowned celebrity teacher Sakib Bin Rashid, Car Adda Season 2 will captivate audiences with insightful conversations, laughter, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the lives of Bangladesh's beloved stars.

The lineup for Pathao Presents Car Adda Season 2 features a star-studded cast of guests, including Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, Nusrat Imroz Tisha, Morshed Mishu, Ahmed Hasan Sunny, Masha Islam, Ayman Sadiq, Munzereen Shahid, and many more, reads a press release.

Each episode promises to deliver engaging discussions and candid moments with these personalities, offering fans an exclusive peek into their world.

The first episode, which aired on February 14th, kicked off the season with a special Valentine's Day Special episode featuring the power couple Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and Nusrat Imroz Tisha. The episode was a delightful treat for viewers, celebrating love and partnership in the entertainment industry.

Excitement is building as the remaining episodes of Pathao Presents Car Adda Season 2 are set to be released by February 26th, promising more entertainment and surprises. From heartfelt conversations to hilarious moments, each episode is guaranteed to keep audiences hooked.

In a special collaboration, the first two episodes of Pathao Presents Car Adda Season 2 are presented in association with Chorki, a leading Bangladeshi subscription-based over-the-top media service and original programming production company. As part of this partnership, new audiences can avail of a special offer using the promo code PATHAO20, which grants a 20% discount on both the 3-month and 1-year subscription packages of Chorki. This offer is valid until 29 February 2024, providing fans an exclusive opportunity to enjoy premium content at a discounted rate.

Don't miss out on the excitement of Pathao Car Adda Season 2, exclusively on Pathao. Tune in to discover the stories behind the stars and join the conversation on social media. For more information and updates, follow Pathao on social media at https://pathao.com/bn/.

Founded in 2015, Pathao is building a digital infrastructure that creates opportunities, empowers people, and enriches lives. Pathao is the largest digital services platform in Bangladesh and the market leader in ride-sharing services, food delivery, and e-commerce logistics. With more than 10 million users, 300,000 drivers and delivery agents, 100,000 merchants, and 10,000 restaurants, Pathao is Here with You. The platform has created over 500,000 job opportunities in Bangladesh, contributing significantly to the country's digital economy.

