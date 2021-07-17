Pathao, Bakeman’s Corona Warriors Campaign to provide free ambulance service

In response to the dire situation in Bangladesh due to the coronavirus, Pathao has collaborated with Bakeman's, a premium biscuit brand of Akij Bakers Limited, in the Bakeman's Corona Warriors Campaign.

Under this campaign, ambulance services will be provided to transport Covid-19 infected citizens in Dhaka to all hospitals completely free of charge. The service will be accessible through Pathao Health and also from appcard on Pathao' app Homepage.

Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, State Minister of Social Welfare, inaugurated the free ambulance service. Brigadier General Jamil Ahmed, the Director of Kurmitola General Hospital, Brigadier General Najmul Haque, the Director of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Fahim Ahmed, the President of Pathao and Sk. Jamil Uddin, the Director of Akij Bakers Limited were among the dignitaries present at the program.

"During these dire circumstances for the country, the private sector must come forward to take steps in the interest of humanity, alongside the government," said Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, State Minister of Social Welfare, in regard to this great service, "I welcome this initiative from Bakeman's and Pathao Health."

Furthermore, during the event, SK Jamil Uddin, the Director of Akij Bakers Limited said, "The Akij Group has always stood by the people of the country. To ensure the well-being of the people, we hope that our combined efforts during the coronavirus outbreak will come to the aid of the people."

Adding to this, Fahim Ahmed, the President of Pathao, reiterated, "The wellbeing of the community is at the heart of what we do. Our goal is to make healthcare accessible to all. A portion of that endeavor is ensuring free ambulances for Covid-19 patients during the pandemic. Pathao is very proud to be partners with this initiative. This partnership with Bakeman's is only a step towards Pathao Health's larger goal."

The country's largest digital service platform 'Pathao' launched the 'Pathao Health' service in March of last year. Through this feature, the platform's subscribers have the opportunity to chat live with specialist doctors, receive e-prescriptions, purchase medicine from the nearest pharmacy and access information from health-related blogs as well as other sources. The platform also provides anonymous support for clients on issues such as reproductive and mental health care.