Passing-out parade of BGB 101st batch held in Ctg

28 June, 2024, 12:15 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A vibrant passing-out parade for the 101st recruit batch of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) took place in Satkania, Chattogram on Thursday (27 June). The parade unfolded at the Bir Uttam Mojibur Rahman Parade Ground within the Border Guard Training Centre and College (BGTC&C) in Baitul Izzat.

Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, the director general of BGB, graced the event as the chief guest. He meticulously inspected the march and saluted the participants.

In his post-parade speech, the BGB DG emphasized that the force plays a crucial role in safeguarding the nation's sovereignty by securing the border. Their efforts focus on countering smuggling and trafficking activities along the border regions.

The BGB also contributes significantly to maintaining law and order, supporting other law enforcement agencies, responding to emergencies, and handling natural disasters, he said.

General Siddiqui underscored discipline as the bedrock of the force.

He expressed hope that the new recruits would uphold the BGB's tradition by embodying the four core values: morale, fraternity, discipline, and efficiency.

He further emphasized that the BGB symbolizes security and trust at the border, necessitating qualities such as honesty, integrity, loyalty, sincerity, and discipline.

