Parvez Tamal, Rafiqul Islam Mia Arzoo re-elected as chairman, vice-chairman of NRBC Bank

25 June, 2023, 07:05 pm
S.M. Parvez Tamal has been re-elected as the chairman of NRBC Bank, while Rafiqul Islam Mia Arzoo has been re-elected as the vice chairman. 

During the 167th meeting of the bank's board of directors, held on Sunday (June 25), they were unanimously re-elected, said a press release. 

Before this, they were re-elected as directors through direct voting by the shareholders in the bank's 10th annual general meetings (AGM). The appointments of S.M. Parvez Tamal, Rafiqul Islam Mia Arzoo, and Abu Bakr Chowdhury as directors have received the approval of Bangladesh Bank.

Photo: Courtesy
S.M. Parvez Tamal, an expatriate and sponsor shareholder of NRBC Bank assumed the position of chairman of the board of directors on December 10, 2017. His capable leadership and innovative thinking have led to the expansion of extensive banking services to the rural population of Bangladesh through technology-based sub-branch banking, microcredit operations, and the bank's mobile app, reads the release.

Under Parvez Tamal's leadership and guidance, NRBC Bank has made significant progress in serving the rural communities of Bangladesh over the past five years. The bank's efficient services have garnered national and international awards and recognition. Parvez Tamal, who holds a master's degree from the Institute of Statistics and Economics in Russia, is also a successful entrepreneur in the field of IT distribution. As a non-resident Bangladeshi (NRB), he has achieved the prestigious CIP Award (Commercially Important Person) multiple times for his substantial contribution to remittance inflow. Parvez Tamal is also a distinguished member of FBCCI.

Photo: Courtesy
Rafiqul Islam Mia Arzoo, who obtained his graduate degree from Georgia Technical University, has been re-elected as the Vice Chairman of NRBC Bank. He is a successful entrepreneur and businessman with experience in Russia. Before his current role at NRBC Bank, he served as the Chairman of the Bank's audit committee. Abu Bakr Chowdhury, another expatriate businessman and sponsor of the Bank, previously held the position of director. He has also re-elected as director of the bank. Following his appointment, he has now become a member of the bank's executive committee.

