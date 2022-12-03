Parveen Akhtar joins Agrani Bank as DMD

Corporates

TBS Report
03 December, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 04:23 pm

Related News

Parveen Akhtar joins Agrani Bank as DMD

TBS Report
03 December, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 04:23 pm
Parveen Akhtar joins Agrani Bank as DMD

Parveen Akhtar has been appointed as the Deputy Managing Director of Agrani Bank Limited.

Prior to joining Agrani Bank, she served with reputation and efficiency as General Manager at House Building Finance Corporation.

She joined House Building Finance Corporation in 1996 as a senior officer in Bangladesh. 

She completed her graduation in Economics from Dhaka University in 1993.

Parveen Akhtar was born in Rampura village under Dewanganj upazila of Jamalpur.

Agrani Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Racket-tailed Drongo on shade-tree. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Racket-tailed Drongo: 'My Bird's Tail's a tail indeed'

2h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sushi Go: Pick your favourite sushi from the running belt

7h | Food
Peeled off Ayensi. Photo: Parvez Uddin Chowdhury

Ayensi: A newfound delicacy in Teknaf

7h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Bridging the industry-academia gap through collaboration

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Argentina's potential road to World Cup 2022 final

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

'Tough to get away now with accounting irregularities'

2h | Videos
Asians ruling World Cup!

Asians ruling World Cup!

20h | Videos
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 trailer out

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 trailer out

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 
Banking

Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 