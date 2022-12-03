Parveen Akhtar joins Agrani Bank as DMD

Parveen Akhtar has been appointed as the Deputy Managing Director of Agrani Bank Limited.

Prior to joining Agrani Bank, she served with reputation and efficiency as General Manager at House Building Finance Corporation.

She joined House Building Finance Corporation in 1996 as a senior officer in Bangladesh.

She completed her graduation in Economics from Dhaka University in 1993.

Parveen Akhtar was born in Rampura village under Dewanganj upazila of Jamalpur.