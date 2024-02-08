Partnership with Chartered Life Insurance to protect iFarmer employees and their families.

Award-winning agri-fintech startup iFarmer Limited has signed an insurance policy for the benefit of its permanent and contractual employees and their families.

Under this agreement, permanent employees of iFarmer, their spouse/one child, and parents above 69 years of age will get medical expenses benefits as per the insurance policy. iFarmer didn't just think about their permanent employees. All employees working temporarily will also get their life insurance and hospital accommodation benefits as per the contract from now on.

The signing ceremony occurred at the head office of iFarmer at Gulshan, where Fahad Ifaz, Co-Founder and CEO of iFarmer and MR. S. M. Ziaul Hoque, FLMI, Chief Executive Officer of Chartered Life Insurance formalized the agreement on behalf of their companies. Esteemed officials iFarmer and Chartered Life Insurance also attended the ceremony.

iFarmer has been actively functioning to empower local farmers and small/micro-scale agri-entrepreneurs by providing them with financing, consultation, insurance, and ensuring access to markets. While the organization's efforts continue to project positive outcomes in the lives of the beneficiary farmers, iFarmer has also remained duly concerned for the wellbeing of its employees and has consistently upheld best practices to improve the overall lifestyle for them and their families. Now, the responsible organization has extended comprehensive health insurance coverage, reaffirming its commitment to employee welfare.

On this note, Fahad Ifaz, Co-Founder and CEO of iFarmer, said, "We outline our organizational roadmap in the most inclusive and welcoming manner so that each employee can feel a sense of belonging. We value all of our permanent and temporary employees, and this is our acknowledgment of the hard work they put in every day. It has been a pleasure to have Chartered Life Insurance as our partner in this process".