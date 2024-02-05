Paris Spotlight: Amanat Shah Fabrics Ltd. leads Bangladesh at Texworld Evolution Spring ’25

Texworld Evolution Paris Spring' 25 is an annual global textile exhibition organized in Paris from 5th - 7th February 2024 at the Paris Expo Centre, Porte de Versailles, Paris, France.

This event serves as a leading sourcing and communication platform for European buyers, comprising four major trade shows: Texworld, Apparel Sourcing, Avantex, and Leatherworld. Every year renowned companies from around 190 countries participate in the exhibition in various categories, such as Texworld, Apparel Sourcing, Avantex, and Leatherworld. This year, Amanat Shah Fabrics Limited (ASFL), alongside NZ Textile Ltd., and Pioneer Denim Ltd., proudly represents Bangladesh in their Texworld category. Amanat Shah Fabrics Limited (ASFL), a key participant, has unveiled over 100 types of new fabric qualities exclusively for this exhibition. The majority of these fabrics are meticulously designed and manufactured with a focus on the upcoming summer season. In addition, ASFL's emphasis is on diversifying blended yarns and promoting its sustainable products. Rezaul Karim, Director of Amanat Shah Fabrics Limited, underscores the company's unwavering commitment to excellence and sustainability, integrating Bangladesh's heritage with global market trends.

Amanat Shah Fabrics Limited (ASFL), a leading woven fabric manufacturer in Bangladesh, is gaining global recognition for its top-notch production of high-quality woven fabrics. With a fully compliant and 100% export-oriented facility, ASFL has earned its position as the preferred choice for major global brands and fashion houses. The company's strength lies in its world-class research and development unit, which houses specialized professionals and cutting-edge technology dedicated to creating a diverse range of woven fabrics, including Solid Dyed, Yarn Dyed, Yarn Dyed AOP, and print fabrics. The company covers the entire manufacturing process, from spinning and weaving to dyeing, printing, and finishing, with production units spanning 400,000 square feet he added. With a notable production capacity of up to 320,000 yards of finished fabrics per month, ASFL stands as a significant player in the country's textile industry.

Beyond manufacturing, ASFL extends its commitment to sustainable practices, emphasizing energy savings, waste management, and water reuse. The company holds international certificates, including GOTS, LEED Gold, BCI, and OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100. In addition, Mr. Rezaul Karim stated that it operates an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) recycling 200 cubic meters of water per hour and generating 7 MW of renewable energy through solar panels. ASFL's presence at Texworld Paris serves not only as a testament to the company's achievements but also as a showcase of Bangladesh's rich textile legacy on the global stage

The participation of Bangladesh's leading textile companies in Texworld Evolution Paris Spring'25 brings pride to the nation. It contributes to the country's glorious textile sector by promoting Made In Bangladesh products globally.