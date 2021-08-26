Parachute rewards 50 mothers under its '#MomsRecommend' campaign

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 07:18 pm

Parachute has declared the winners for its '#MomsRecommend' campaign under 'Parachute Just for Baby'.

From thousands of participants, 50 highest recommender mothers have been chosen and 'Parachute Just for Baby' has started giving away special gift hampers to the winners, said a Parachute press release on Thursday.

At the same time, the brand featured the winning mothers on their official website.

For the first leg of its campaign, the brand had partnered with actress Tasnova Hoque Elvin to spread awareness about safe baby care.

Thousands of mothers participated in the campaign by commenting 'I recommend Parachute Just for Baby to' and tagging their acquainted moms on the pinned post of Parachute Just for Baby's Facebook page and from there the winners were chosen, the release said

According to Parachute, the Goal of the campaign is to create a platform to spread the word about safe baby care from one mother to another.

Allen Ebenezer Eric, Marketing Director of Marico Bangladesh Ltd, said, "I wish to congratulate and thank all the moms who have participated in this campaign, and helped other moms understand the importance of choosing safe products for their babies. Through this campaign, we wish to spread awareness of choosing the safest baby care products, from one mom to another." He added, "Parachute Just for Baby products are allergy tested, paraben-free, and made from 100% safe ingredients so that mothers can be assured of the safest care for their babies. After all, no mom should have to compromise when it comes to the care and safety of their beloved baby."

