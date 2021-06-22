Parachute raises Tk3.2 lakh for girls’ education

Operations Manager and Creative Designer of Amal foundation receive the cheque from the brand ambassador of Parachute Advansed Beliphool. Photo: Courtesy

Marico Bangladesh's vibrant hair oil brand, Parachute Advansed Beliphool, launched a special campaign to raise awareness for educating underprivileged girls.

Under this initiative, the brand raised a fund worth Tk3.2 lakh and donated it to Education Fund for Disadvantaged Girls run by Amal Foundation, said a media statement issued on Monday.

As part of the campaign, various awareness initiatives on print and digital media were carried out including an exclusive online video highlighting the cause, interviews by the brand ambassador, TV reports and consumer engagement on social media.

The social media engagement resulted in funds accumulating to Tk3.20 lakh driven by viewer participation in the digital campaign, the media statement read.

On behalf of Amal Foundation, Nasir Ahmed, operations manager; and Jarin Salsabil Progga, creative designer; received the funding cheque from Jannatul Ferdous Oishee, brand ambassador of Parachute Advansed Beliphool; on 1 June at an event held in Dhaka.

Commenting on the issue, Jannatul Ferdous Oishee said, "I believe education is a basic human right and every girl should have access to education to prepare for their perfect future."

"I also believe that Parachute Advansed Beliphool and Amal Foundation together have set a tremendous example of how a female forward brand can have a bigger purpose for their consumers by supporting the underprivileged girls," she added.

"One of our main goals is to make Bangladesh a healthy and happy place for all the underprivileged women and children and this special initiative by Parachute Advansed Beliphool has greatly helped us in our mission to educate and empower disadvantaged girls," said Esrat Karim Eve, director and founder of Amal Foundation.

Ashish Goupal, managing director of Marico Bangladesh Limited, said, "This initiative was taken with the purpose of raising awareness for educating girls, to help them dream without inhibitions, and to assist them in the preparation of their perfect future."

"As a responsible brand, Parachute Advansed Beliphool will continue to drive the purpose of empowering girls for building a better Bangladesh," he added.