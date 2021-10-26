Parachute Just for Baby launches campaign to ensure safe baby care

Parachute Just for Baby has recently begun the next leg of their awareness campaign on 'Safe Baby Care' with actor Masuma Rahman Nabila.

In this newly launched social media campaign, Nabila emphasizes the need for safe care for babies, particularly during the dry winter season. She encourages mothers to choose those baby skincare products which come with safety assurance, and on that note recommends Parachute Just for Baby to mothers. She then invites them to tag mothers they know in the comments of the video.

The top 50 commenters with the highest number of tags will receive attractive gift hampers delivered to their homes, along with a chance to be featured on the Parachute Just for Baby website, states a press release.

In the video, Nabila shares her journey with choosing Parachute Just for Baby lotion, especially for winter care. Babies' skin is sensitive, and in winter, preserving the moisture and softness of a baby's skin is even more difficult due to the season's dryness. The Parachute Just for Baby lotion, formulated with Vitamin E and made from 100% safe ingredients, creates a protective, non-sticky layer on the baby's skin, which locks in moisture for 24 hours* without making the skin sticky. With this campaign, Parachute Just for Baby is committed to spreading awareness about safe baby care.

Speaking about her appreciation of the campaign, actor Masuma Rahman Nabila said, "With so many baby products on the market, it can be difficult to find the best and safe one for my child. So when I went looking for a new lotion for my baby, I needed to make sure that it had the appropriate safety certifications, and I found that Parachute Just for Baby fit the bill perfectly. Having worked with Parachute Advansed in the past, I already had a soft spot for the brand. So when I heard about their baby product range, it was an easy decision to choose Parachute Just for Baby." She added, "My wish is to ensure safe care for all babies. That's why I recommend Parachute Just for Baby lotion to all the mothers who are seeking safe products for their bundles of joy."

Ashish Goupal, Director of Marico Bangladesh Limited, said, "Our product line for babies, 'Parachute Just for Baby', is always striving to address mothers' concerns and provide safe care for their babies. The brand has therefore endeavored to spread awareness on safe baby care and help mothers make the right choice. In this coming winter as well, with our winter range – which includes our Baby lotion, Baby Face cream and Baby oil, we aim to ensure that moms and babies have a great winter season."

Since its launch over 2 years ago, the Parachute Just for Baby line has gained popularity as an accessible and safe care option for mothers who are concerned about ensuring the health and safety of their little ones.

To participate in this campaign, go to the following link: https://fb.watch/8PgbjNmSek/