Parachute announces winners of their sister’s day campaign

Corporates

TBS Report
29 September, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2021, 06:56 pm

Related News

Parachute announces winners of their sister’s day campaign

The winners of the “Be Perfect” campaign celebrate their sisterhood at a luxury restaurant

TBS Report
29 September, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2021, 06:56 pm
Parachute announces winners of their sister’s day campaign

Marico Bangladesh's Parachute Advanced Beliphool Hair Oil has recently announced the winner's name of their month-long "Be Perfect" campaign celebrating Sister's Day.

20 participants have won the campaign along with their sisters and availed lunch at the Six Seasons Hotel, courtesy of Parachute Advansed Beliphool Hair Oil, said a press release.

Parachute has celebrated the cherished bond of sisterhood through a special video featuring renowned actor Jannatul Ferdous Oishee and her little sister Nishi in the "Be Perfect" campaign.

Participants of the campaign shared the video on their social media feeds, adding the hashtags #MyPerfectSister and #PABeliphool in the caption.

The 20 participants with the highest number of reactions on their posts were selected as winners for the lunch.

With this campaign, Parachute Advanced Beliphool Hair Oil aims to honor the unique bond shared by sisters, which is incomparable to any other.

Jannatul Ferdous Oishee, brand ambassador of Parachute, said that all sisters deserve to be treated like queens.

Allen Ebenezer Eric, director, marketing, Marico Bangladesh Ltd said that the 'Be Perfect' campaign has resonated with consumers at a deeper level by celebrating the strong bonds that sisters share and supporting each other to be comfortable in their own version of perfection

 

Parachute Advanced Bellyful

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

1d | Videos
Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

1d | Videos
A School where Flowers Bloom

A School where Flowers Bloom

1d | Videos
Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

5
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB eases foreign exchange endorsement for travel