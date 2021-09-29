Parachute announces winners of their sister’s day campaign

Marico Bangladesh's Parachute Advanced Beliphool Hair Oil has recently announced the winner's name of their month-long "Be Perfect" campaign celebrating Sister's Day.

20 participants have won the campaign along with their sisters and availed lunch at the Six Seasons Hotel, courtesy of Parachute Advansed Beliphool Hair Oil, said a press release.

Parachute has celebrated the cherished bond of sisterhood through a special video featuring renowned actor Jannatul Ferdous Oishee and her little sister Nishi in the "Be Perfect" campaign.

Participants of the campaign shared the video on their social media feeds, adding the hashtags #MyPerfectSister and #PABeliphool in the caption.

The 20 participants with the highest number of reactions on their posts were selected as winners for the lunch.

With this campaign, Parachute Advanced Beliphool Hair Oil aims to honor the unique bond shared by sisters, which is incomparable to any other.

Jannatul Ferdous Oishee, brand ambassador of Parachute, said that all sisters deserve to be treated like queens.

Allen Ebenezer Eric, director, marketing, Marico Bangladesh Ltd said that the 'Be Perfect' campaign has resonated with consumers at a deeper level by celebrating the strong bonds that sisters share and supporting each other to be comfortable in their own version of perfection