Parachute Advansed offers consumers chance to win personalised picture on Friendship Day

Corporates

TBS Report
31 July, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 08:44 pm

Related News

Parachute Advansed offers consumers chance to win personalised picture on Friendship Day

This Friendship Day, Parachute Advansed is giving consumers the chance to win a personalized picture and the opportunity to be featured on the brand’s social media page

TBS Report
31 July, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 08:44 pm
Parachute Advansed offers consumers chance to win personalised picture on Friendship Day

Parachute Advansed Hair Oil, an oil brand by Marico Bangladesh Ltd, in collaboration with prominent actresses Mumtaheena Chowdhury Toya and Masuma Rahman Nabila, launched a campaign to celebrate International Day of Friendship 2021.

With the motto "Strong Hair, Strong Bonds", 'Parachute Advansed Strong Hair Strong Bond Friendship Day Campaign' was announced by eminent celebrities and actresses Nabila and Toya on behalf of the brand. 

As a part of the campaign, Toya claims to have found the perfect surprising gift from Parachute Advansed for her friend Nabila. 

The gift is a digitally curated photo of Toya and Nabila with a special message on behalf of Parachute Advansed. 

Likewise, the participants of the campaign can share their images with their friends in Parachute Advansed's Facebook page's inbox or in the campaign announcer static image section to get a chance to win a personalized picture and the opportunity to be featured on the brand's Facebook page along with their friends.

Ashish Goupal, managing director of Marico Bangladesh Ltd, said, "Parachute Advansed stands for strong bonds and this campaign has been launched specially to showcase the strong bonds of friendship. The campaign has created a platform which will encourage friends to celebrate such strong bonds of friendship."

Regarding the campaign, Nabila said, "It feels amazing to be a part of such an initiative. I genuinely want to congratulate Parachute Advansed for such a brilliant effort. This friendship day campaign highly resonates with the strong bond of friendship and will inspire everyone to celebrate friendship each and every day."

 Expressing her feelings about the campaign, Toya said, "I am so delighted to have been associated with Parachute Advansed over the years. This year's friendship day campaign is truly a special one. I just cannot wait to see all the beautiful memories and messages of the participants. The initiative will definitely inspire others to reminisce and acknowledge their bonds with their friends."

Parachute Advansed / Friendship Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

4h | Videos
The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

6h | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

6h | Videos
Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house