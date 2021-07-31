Parachute Advansed offers consumers chance to win personalised picture on Friendship Day

Parachute Advansed Hair Oil, an oil brand by Marico Bangladesh Ltd, in collaboration with prominent actresses Mumtaheena Chowdhury Toya and Masuma Rahman Nabila, launched a campaign to celebrate International Day of Friendship 2021.

With the motto "Strong Hair, Strong Bonds", 'Parachute Advansed Strong Hair Strong Bond Friendship Day Campaign' was announced by eminent celebrities and actresses Nabila and Toya on behalf of the brand.

As a part of the campaign, Toya claims to have found the perfect surprising gift from Parachute Advansed for her friend Nabila.

The gift is a digitally curated photo of Toya and Nabila with a special message on behalf of Parachute Advansed.

Likewise, the participants of the campaign can share their images with their friends in Parachute Advansed's Facebook page's inbox or in the campaign announcer static image section to get a chance to win a personalized picture and the opportunity to be featured on the brand's Facebook page along with their friends.

Ashish Goupal, managing director of Marico Bangladesh Ltd, said, "Parachute Advansed stands for strong bonds and this campaign has been launched specially to showcase the strong bonds of friendship. The campaign has created a platform which will encourage friends to celebrate such strong bonds of friendship."

Regarding the campaign, Nabila said, "It feels amazing to be a part of such an initiative. I genuinely want to congratulate Parachute Advansed for such a brilliant effort. This friendship day campaign highly resonates with the strong bond of friendship and will inspire everyone to celebrate friendship each and every day."

Expressing her feelings about the campaign, Toya said, "I am so delighted to have been associated with Parachute Advansed over the years. This year's friendship day campaign is truly a special one. I just cannot wait to see all the beautiful memories and messages of the participants. The initiative will definitely inspire others to reminisce and acknowledge their bonds with their friends."