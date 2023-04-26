Parachute Advansed Extra Care launches trichologist campaign for hair fall advice 

Corporates

Press Release
26 April, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 09:06 pm

Related News

Parachute Advansed Extra Care launches trichologist campaign for hair fall advice 

Press Release
26 April, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 09:06 pm
Parachute Advansed Extra Care launches trichologist campaign for hair fall advice 

Parachute Advansed Extra Care, an anti-hair fall oil launches the first-ever trichologist campaign on alleviating common hair fall problems on social media. The campaign will be live from April to June with regular weekly uploads. 

The trichologist campaign will be featuring various questions from people across the country who are suffering due to hair fall problems, reads a press release. 

All the queries will be answered by a professional trichologist in the video, discussing the leading causes for a range of particular hairfall-related problems along with natural solutions that are proven effective. 

Parachute Advansed Extra Care Anti Hairfall Oil is a concoction of natural ingredients like coconut, methi, amla and aloe vera. Every bottle of Parachute Advansed Extra Care Anti Hairfall Oil comes with a special root applicator for an effortless application of the oil, which simultaneously ensures that it is the hair oil evenly distributed to the scalp and hair strands which go deep into the roots & reduce hairfall within 45 days.

Parachute Advansed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers are often pressured to work more hours than what the law allows, despite most countries having statutory working hour laws in place to protect them from being overworked. Photo: TBS

How the world of work is changing

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A guide for Bangladeshi students looking to study in India

7h | Pursuit
Nowadays, about 140 countries deal with outbreaks of dengue regularly. And those outbreaks are getting larger and more severe. Photo: Bloomberg

Mosquitoes are poised to swamp our health systems

9h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

3h | TBS Stories
How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

2h | TBS World
History of Jilapi

History of Jilapi

3h | TBS Stories
This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

8h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt