Parachute Advansed Extra Care launches trichologist campaign for hair fall advice 

Parachute Advansed Extra Care, an anti-hair fall oil launches the first-ever trichologist campaign on alleviating common hair fall problems on social media. The campaign will be live from April to June with regular weekly uploads.

The trichologist campaign will be featuring various questions from people across the country who are suffering due to hair fall problems, reads a press release.

All the queries will be answered by a professional trichologist in the video, discussing the leading causes for a range of particular hairfall-related problems along with natural solutions that are proven effective.

Parachute Advansed Extra Care Anti Hairfall Oil is a concoction of natural ingredients like coconut, methi, amla and aloe vera. Every bottle of Parachute Advansed Extra Care Anti Hairfall Oil comes with a special root applicator for an effortless application of the oil, which simultaneously ensures that it is the hair oil evenly distributed to the scalp and hair strands which go deep into the roots & reduce hairfall within 45 days.