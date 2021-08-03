Parachute Advansed Beliphool celebrates beauty of sisterhood

Corporates

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 05:26 pm

Related News

Parachute Advansed Beliphool celebrates beauty of sisterhood

The hair oil brand is launching a special Sister’s Day campaign, giving away the chance to win lunch at a five-star hotel with their sister

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 05:26 pm

Parachute Advansed Beliphool, the country's loved hair oil brand by Marico Bangladesh Ltd, recently launched a special campaign to celebrate Sister's Day 2021.

The month-long campaign will give 20 winning participants the opportunity to have an all-expense paid lunch at a five-star hotel with their sister, says a press release on Tuesday.

To celebrate this year's Sister's Day, which is on August 1st, Parachute Advansed Beliphool Hair Oil has launched a special video celebrating sisterhood with the central message "Be Perfect". The special video showcases the bond between renowned actress, Jannatul Ferdous Oishee and her sister Nishi.

To participate in the campaign, viewers need to share this video on their social media timelines with the hashtags #MyPerfectSister and #PABeliphool.  Participants who receive the highest number of reactions on their post have the chance to win a special lunch with their sister, courtesy of Parachute Advansed.

Expressing her feelings about the campaign, Oishee said, "While sisters do not always agree, they always back each other and they will always be there for one another. Arguments here and there are natural, but that bond shared is something that can never be broken, no matter how difficult times may be. I am glad to be a part of this beautiful initiative by Parachute Advansed Beliphool that celebrates this strong bond and also gives sisters the chance to cherish the lovely moments of sisterhood."

Allen Ebenezer Eric, marketing director of Marico Bangladesh Ltd, said, "As a brand, Parachute Advansed Beliphool has always focused on the strength of the bonds of sisterhood. Through this campaign, we aim to connect with the consumers at a deeper level by celebrating the strong bonds that sister's share."

Parachute Advansed Beliphool / Sister’s Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

3h | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

1d | Videos
TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house