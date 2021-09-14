Paperfly to provide warehousing facility to pandamart

Corporates

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 02:20 pm

Related News

Paperfly to provide warehousing facility to pandamart

Paperfly is well-known for its tech-based delivery services with more than 216 delivery points across the country, massive warehousing facilities and rapid delivery. Paperfly’s new 70,000 sqft. warehousing and fulfillment facility at Mohakhali is equipped to process all logistical procedures at once, saving time and cost for both online and offline businesses.

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 02:20 pm
Paperfly to provide warehousing facility to pandamart

Paperfly, the country's strongest doorstep delivery network, equipped with a state-of-the-art warehousing facility, has signed an agreement to provide a warehousing facility to pandamart, an on-demand grocery delivery service of foodpanda, states a press release. 

Ambareen Reza, Co-founder and Managing Director of foodpanda Bangladesh, and Rahath Ahmed, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Paperfly signed an agreement recently in this regard. 

foodpanda Bangladesh's Co-founder and Managing Director Zubair Siddiky; Head of Operations, pandamart Salman Rashid; Supply Chain Manager Rubia Siddiqua; Paperfly's Chief Executive Officer Shahriar Hasan; Vice President Mesbaur Rahman; and Assistant Manager Mahmudul Hasan were also present at the signing ceremony. 

pandamart is a grocery delivery service that houses and delivers groceries and household essentials from its dark stores in 30 minutes, 24/7. It was launched in September 2020 in Bangladesh and is currently serving customers in 25 locations across the capital and other big cities in the country. 

Paperfly is well-known for its tech-based delivery services with more than 216 delivery points across the country, massive warehousing facilities and rapid delivery. Paperfly's new 70,000 sqft. warehousing and fulfillment facility at Mohakhali is equipped to process all logistical procedures at once, saving time and cost for both online and offline businesses.

Recently Paperfly has launched its any size parcel, courier, cargo services all over Bangladesh which provides doorstep pickup and doorstep delivery within 24-72 hours.

Paperfly / Pandamart

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1d | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1d | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1d | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

2
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

3
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

4
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

5
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

6
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world