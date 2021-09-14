Paperfly to provide warehousing facility to pandamart

Paperfly, the country's strongest doorstep delivery network, equipped with a state-of-the-art warehousing facility, has signed an agreement to provide a warehousing facility to pandamart, an on-demand grocery delivery service of foodpanda, states a press release.

Ambareen Reza, Co-founder and Managing Director of foodpanda Bangladesh, and Rahath Ahmed, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Paperfly signed an agreement recently in this regard.

foodpanda Bangladesh's Co-founder and Managing Director Zubair Siddiky; Head of Operations, pandamart Salman Rashid; Supply Chain Manager Rubia Siddiqua; Paperfly's Chief Executive Officer Shahriar Hasan; Vice President Mesbaur Rahman; and Assistant Manager Mahmudul Hasan were also present at the signing ceremony.

pandamart is a grocery delivery service that houses and delivers groceries and household essentials from its dark stores in 30 minutes, 24/7. It was launched in September 2020 in Bangladesh and is currently serving customers in 25 locations across the capital and other big cities in the country.

Paperfly is well-known for its tech-based delivery services with more than 216 delivery points across the country, massive warehousing facilities and rapid delivery. Paperfly's new 70,000 sqft. warehousing and fulfillment facility at Mohakhali is equipped to process all logistical procedures at once, saving time and cost for both online and offline businesses.

Recently Paperfly has launched its any size parcel, courier, cargo services all over Bangladesh which provides doorstep pickup and doorstep delivery within 24-72 hours.