Panjeree offers free delivery on Tk799 order

Panjeree Book Shop (PBS), the country's first chain bookshop, is offering free delivery on website orders of a minimum of Tk799 on the occasion of "10-10" online shopping festival, which started on Monday.

One can buy books by visiting – https://pbs.com.bd/ and avail 30% discount on popular books and up to 50% discount on selected foreign books, and many other attractive offers on the occasion of the festival, read a press release.

The festival, with a slogan— "Desher Taka Rakhi Deshe," is jointly organised by the country's top 30 e-commerce companies, the festival was formally inaugurated with a press conference at the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (Basis) headquarters in the capital.

The festival will continue till 25 October, read the press release.

The participant companies are Pathao Foods, Ajker Deal, Sheba XYZ, O Bhai, Boiferi, Rokomari, I-feri, The Mall, Bangla Shoppers, BD Shop, Star Tech, Jachai, Bata, Excel Telecom, Sara Lifestyle, Darji Bari, FabriLife, Jadru, Meo Meo Shop, Gorur Ghash,

Munchies, Pristine, Six Yards Story, Gorilla Move, Shop Queen, Wall Cart, Fresh Today, and PBS.

bKash has joined the festival as an online payment partner while Delivery Tiger is the delivery partner of the fair.

One can find the details of the festival by visiting Www.TenTen.com.bd.

