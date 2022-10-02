pandapro launches contest for new subscribers to win iPhone 14 PRO

Corporates

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 12:56 pm

Related News

pandapro launches contest for new subscribers to win iPhone 14 PRO

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 12:56 pm
pandapro launches contest for new subscribers to win iPhone 14 PRO

Popular online food and grocery delivery platform foodpanda has launched a month-long campaign for Pandapro members, which entitles new subscribers to win an Iphone 14 Pro basis their usage of the subscription. 

The Subscribe and Win campaign was initiated on 16 September and will continue till 16 October, says a press release. 

All customers have to do is — enroll in pandapro's annual subscription plan and order 3 times or more within the campaign timeline to become eligible for contesting. 

There will be 4 winners in total and their selection will be based on the highest number of orders placed each week. Foodpanda will announce the winners at the end of the campaign and follow it with a prize handover ceremony at foodpanda's head office.

"Our subscription program pandapro is designed to benefit our best customers - it will make using foodpanda for their daily needs more rewarding through additional perks that only pandapro users can get. We're very excited for all our customers to avail pandapro to get the best usage of our app. The Subscribe and Win campaign is the cherry on top of an already delicious cake", said Manisha Safiya Tarek, Head of Marketing, foodpanda Bangladesh.

pandapro / Foodpanda

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More needs to be done now to ensure that efforts to develop treatments and vaccines aren’t hopelessly stalled. Photo: Reuters

Long Covid has become a parallel pandemic

30m | Panorama
Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

3h | Brands
Donziger helped indigenous tribal people and peasants from Ecuador win a class action suit against TexacoChevron. Photo: Reuters

The curious case of Steven Donziger: An environmental lawyer who took on big oil and ended up in jail

1h | Panorama
iPhone 14 Series: Underwhelming incremental upgrades

iPhone 14 Series: Underwhelming incremental upgrades

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

17h | Videos
Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

18h | Videos
Italy or China, who invented noodles?

Italy or China, who invented noodles?

18h | Videos
Octopuses: The masters of disguise

Octopuses: The masters of disguise

40m | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets