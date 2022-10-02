pandapro launches contest for new subscribers to win iPhone 14 PRO

Popular online food and grocery delivery platform foodpanda has launched a month-long campaign for Pandapro members, which entitles new subscribers to win an Iphone 14 Pro basis their usage of the subscription.

The Subscribe and Win campaign was initiated on 16 September and will continue till 16 October, says a press release.

All customers have to do is — enroll in pandapro's annual subscription plan and order 3 times or more within the campaign timeline to become eligible for contesting.

There will be 4 winners in total and their selection will be based on the highest number of orders placed each week. Foodpanda will announce the winners at the end of the campaign and follow it with a prize handover ceremony at foodpanda's head office.

"Our subscription program pandapro is designed to benefit our best customers - it will make using foodpanda for their daily needs more rewarding through additional perks that only pandapro users can get. We're very excited for all our customers to avail pandapro to get the best usage of our app. The Subscribe and Win campaign is the cherry on top of an already delicious cake", said Manisha Safiya Tarek, Head of Marketing, foodpanda Bangladesh.