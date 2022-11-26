Pandapro iPhone14 Pro campaign winners announced

TBS Report
26 November, 2022, 04:30 pm
Food and grocery delivery platform, foodpanda has announced the names of winners, who took part in the pandapro iPhone 14 Pro campaign.  

The company organised a giveaway ceremony for the winners at its headquarters in the capital recently, said a press release. 

During the campaign from September to October, interested participants had to subscribe to foodpanda's 12-month-long pandapro membership to win the latest iPhone 14 Pro.  

The subscribed customer would get year-long best deals and discounts. One lucky winner was selected every week. 

The names of the winners are Md Arfakul Islam Dipon, Mohona Sojib, Md Hafizul Islam Chowdhury and Mynul Hasan. 

Jamal Yusuff Zuberi, Finance Director, foodpanda Bangladesh; and Manisha Safiya Tarek, Head of Marketing, foodpanda Bangladesh handed over the gifts to the winners.  

"I want to thank foodpanda's subscription programme, pandapro for coming up with an exciting opportunity to win the latest device.  The entire campaign and this beautiful event surely made up for a very memorable experience that I will cherish for days to come '', said Mohona Sojib, one of the winners, at the giveaway ceremony. 

Manisha Safiya Tarek, Head of Marketing, foodpanda Bangladesh, said, "pandapro is an all-in-one membership that unlocks exclusive benefits across foodpanda. This campaign was curated to introduce this feature to our beloved customers and we are very happy with how much love it got from them." 

