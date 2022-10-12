Pandamart’s Lagatar offer campaign kicks off

Pandamart, the grocery delivery vertical of foodpanda, has launched "pandamart Lagatar offer campaign" on the occasion of its second anniversary in Bangladesh.

The mega campaign started on 1 October and will enable customers to enjoy the lucrative offers till 31 October, reads a press release.

For this anniversary campaign, pandamart has partnered with multiple renowned brands so the shopping experience becomes utterly satisfactory for customers.

Most popular brands are providing up to 50% off on different products along with Buy One Get One (BOGO) deals – all with the promise of delivered in just 30 minutes.

Customers will also get up to 40% off on P&G products, like – Pampers, Head & Shoulders, Gillette etc.; up to 30% off on Unilever Bangladesh products, like – Vaseline, Surf Excel, Vim Liquid etc.; up to 40% off on square products; and BOGO offers on Fresh products, like – turmeric, milk powder, chili powder. Exciting offers on snack items like 7up, Pringles, lays etc. shall also be available during the T20 world cup to add to the thrills of the game. However, these offers are subject to terms and conditions.

Along with cash on delivery, customers can make payments through bKash, credit and debit cards issued by all the major banks. Customers from all the active cities under pandamart's reach will enjoy the offers of this campaign.

Starting from fresh produce including fruits, vegetables to snacks, frozen items, cooking essentials, baby food, toiletries, and cleaning supplies, pandamart delivers all types of groceries in 30 minutes, be it in the day or late at night. To place an order, customers have to click on the pandamart tile on the foodpanda app and website.