pandamart offers up to 80% discount on Eid groceries

To meet the plenty of last-minute grocery needs before Eid-ul-Adha,  country's leading online food and grocery delivery platform foodpanda offers discounts up to 80% under pandamart's Eid Bazar Campaign running from 1 June till Eid. 

Available for all customers across Bangladesh, this campaign comes with exclusive Eid discounts, including up to 80% discount on essential items, exclusive bundles and BOGO offers, on a range of fresh produce, dairy products, & popular brands of cooking and cleaning products, reads a press release. 

Customers can also find necessary commodities, spices, beauty and personal care products  and other cooking essentials at up to 50% discount. 

Additionally, to make the Chaad Raat festivities even more exciting, pandamart offers up to BDT 30 discount on soft drinks. Moreover, the customers who are new to pandamart are welcomed with an exciting BDT 100 discount upon using the promo code 'TRYPANDA.' 

Neamul Mukit Ahmed, head, Marketing of foodpanda Bangladesh, said, "We are excited to provide our customers with exclusive discounts, bundle offers, and promotional deals on Eid essentials—from fresh produce, cooking essentials, spices and cleaning supplies to personal care items and daily groceries. This campaign will make Eid grocery shopping faster, easier, and more convenient. We hope to make all such festive occasions more enjoyable and hassle-free for our customers."

