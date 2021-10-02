Pandamart celebrates 1st anniversary through grand birthday sale campaign

Popular grocery delivery platform of Foodpanda, pandamart, has launched a 'Grand Birthday Sale' on the occasion of its first anniversary in Bangladesh.

The month-long mega campaign, starting October 1, will enable customers to enjoy various deals and discounts on groceries and more on pandamart.

For this campaign, pandamart has partnered with renowned brands such as Maggi, Fresh, Coca-Cola, Finlay, New Zealand Dairy, and Bombay Sweets to bring these exciting deals on the table.

The mega sale event brings buy one get one (BOGO) free deals, up to 50% off on different products, and exclusive daily flash deals for customers throughout the month.

The service delivers all types of groceries in 30 minutes in most areas of the capital and several districts in Bangladesh.

New customers will receive 30% off on their first two orders for a minimum order value of BDT 300 with the code TRYPANDA.