Panasonic launches a new range of air conditioners equipped with nanoe™X technology

Corporates

TBS Report
20 March, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 07:13 pm

Related News

Panasonic launches a new range of air conditioners equipped with nanoe™X technology

The air conditioners are equipped with the technology to inhibit bacteria, viruses and 99% of PM2.5 particles

TBS Report
20 March, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 07:13 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR
  • Safer and healthier interiors: nanoe™X technology releases hydroxyl radicals that are capable of inhibiting bacteria and viruses; nanoe-G effectively removes** 99% PM2.5 particles, ensuring a better indoor air quality
  • nanoe™X technology is now available in Panasonic's nanoe™X Air Conditioners – which have been tested for the inhibitory effect on bacteria and viruses at the Texcell Laboratory, France

To ensure a safer and a healthier lifestyle, Panasonic on Sunday (20 March) launched a new range of Air Conditioners (ACs) enabled with nanoe™X technology. 

Consumers in Bangladesh can now experience the new range of Panasonic ACs, across major retail outlets, reads a press release.

nanoe™X technology releases hydroxyl radicals contained in water.

Hydroxyl radicals are also known as "nature's detergent" that are capable of inhibiting bacteria and viruses.

Panasonic has successfully tested the nanoe™X device as well as nanoe™X ACs for the inhibitory effect on bacteria and viruses at Texcell Laboratory, France.

The new line-up of the five-star inverter nanoe™X ACs will be available now in the market.

Speaking at the launch, Manish Sharma, CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia, said "Panasonic has been a frontrunner when it comes to developing pathbreaking technologies over the years to cater to the ever-evolving needs of our consumers. Our new range of air conditioners come with the nanoe™X technology demonstrating our commitment of making products that are relevant and in line with consumer requirement."

The new range of Panasonic nanoe™X ACs are capable of eliminating the growth of certain pollutants such as allergens, bacteria, viruses, moulds, odours, and certain hazardous substances delivering a healthier indoor air quality, he added.

Panasonic has a rich expertise of over 60 years in AC manufacturing, enabling the company to innovate products that add value to consumers' daily life.

The new line-up of nanoe™X ACs are equipped with ECONAVI, Twin Cool INV, and Jetstream technology for maximum safety and comfort, the release added.

These ACs are installed with the nanoe™X device which releases 4.8 trillion hydroxyl radicals in a second that cleanses and deodorises the indoor air. 

hese nanoe™ X ACs can operate in fan mode and do not always require a compressor/air cooling feature to be turned on ensuring – energy efficiency and round the clock indoor safety.

The new range of Panasonic nanoe™X and nanoe-G ACs features Miraie – Panasonic's Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT platform to ensure connected living.

A safer and healthier indoor air quality is ensured through Panasonic's original nanoe™ X  and nanoe-G technology.

nanoe-G technology works on the principle of ioniser technology and is already present across their air conditioner range. 

 

Tech

Panasonic / air conditioner

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Bangladesh is self-sufficient in rice production, why would we import rice? Photo: Wikimedia Commons

'We do not have food security. We are only secure in rice production to an extent'

6h | Interviews
The designer’s showcase had themes of liberation, feminism, and self-assertion

Maison Delacour: The spring collection debut of storied fashion designer Akou Delacour

7h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

999 prevented around 1,500 suicide attempts. Yet, a lot more needs to be done

8h | Panorama
Pera Sandesh, a special variety of sweetmeat made using milk and sugar, is displayed in a sweet shop in Naogaon. The popularity of this sweet item has already transcended the border. Photo: TBS

The legend of Naogaon’s Pera Sandesh

9h | Food

More Videos from TBS

US trailer released for action film 'Spiritwalker'

US trailer released for action film 'Spiritwalker'

21h | Videos
Green Madagascar Island turns red

Green Madagascar Island turns red

22h | Videos
When Vespa collection is a passion

When Vespa collection is a passion

23h | Videos
A nation-state on an island off the coast of Belize

A nation-state on an island off the coast of Belize

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

4
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

5
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

6
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine