Panasonic launches a new range of air conditioners equipped with nanoe™X technology

nanoe™X technology is now available in Panasonic's nanoe™X Air Conditioners – which have been tested for the inhibitory effect on bacteria and viruses at the Texcell Laboratory, France

To ensure a safer and a healthier lifestyle, Panasonic on Sunday (20 March) launched a new range of Air Conditioners (ACs) enabled with nanoe™X technology.

Consumers in Bangladesh can now experience the new range of Panasonic ACs, across major retail outlets, reads a press release.

nanoe™X technology releases hydroxyl radicals contained in water.

Hydroxyl radicals are also known as "nature's detergent" that are capable of inhibiting bacteria and viruses.

Panasonic has successfully tested the nanoe™X device as well as nanoe™X ACs for the inhibitory effect on bacteria and viruses at Texcell Laboratory, France.

The new line-up of the five-star inverter nanoe™X ACs will be available now in the market.

Speaking at the launch, Manish Sharma, CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia, said "Panasonic has been a frontrunner when it comes to developing pathbreaking technologies over the years to cater to the ever-evolving needs of our consumers. Our new range of air conditioners come with the nanoe™X technology demonstrating our commitment of making products that are relevant and in line with consumer requirement."

The new range of Panasonic nanoe™X ACs are capable of eliminating the growth of certain pollutants such as allergens, bacteria, viruses, moulds, odours, and certain hazardous substances delivering a healthier indoor air quality, he added.

Panasonic has a rich expertise of over 60 years in AC manufacturing, enabling the company to innovate products that add value to consumers' daily life.

The new line-up of nanoe™X ACs are equipped with ECONAVI, Twin Cool INV, and Jetstream technology for maximum safety and comfort, the release added.

These ACs are installed with the nanoe™X device which releases 4.8 trillion hydroxyl radicals in a second that cleanses and deodorises the indoor air.

hese nanoe™ X ACs can operate in fan mode and do not always require a compressor/air cooling feature to be turned on ensuring – energy efficiency and round the clock indoor safety.

The new range of Panasonic nanoe™X and nanoe-G ACs features Miraie – Panasonic's Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT platform to ensure connected living.

nanoe-G technology works on the principle of ioniser technology and is already present across their air conditioner range.