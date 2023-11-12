PANAROMA residences unveiled in grand inaugural ceremony

12 November, 2023, 06:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

ASSURANCE Developments Ltd has laid the foundation stone of their latest residential project "PANAROMA" on 9 November at Plot# 6, Road #113, Gulshan-2, Dhaka-1212. 

The inaugural ceremony was attended by the landowner Mrs. Khurshid Jahan Parveen and key company executives including Engr Md Arifur Rahman (CEO), Amzad Hossain (ED), Engr Rafid Khan (Director), and Engr Abu Shaker Md Nizam Uddin (DPO).

PANAROMA stands as a testament to the dedication, aiming to redefine the living experience in Dhaka. 

The completion of the project is anticipated by 2027, promising not just homes but an elevated lifestyle for its residents.

 

