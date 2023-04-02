Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel to serve Iftar among 10,000 underprivileged people throughout the month of Ramadan

Many people around us fast in the hope of gaining closeness to Almighty Allah, but they are not in a favorable position to have a good Iftar. As the part of Corporate Social Responsibility Program, Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel has taken the initiative of providing Iftar to more than 10,000 underprivileged people for the entire month of Ramadan.

This great initiative of Sonargaon Hotel is being implemented in association with Mastul Foundation, a popular and well-known non-profit and voluntary organization. Every day from Sonargaon Hotel, through this Mastul Foundation, iftar is being delivered to hundreds of people with a combination of delicious food, reads a press release.

Sonargaon Hotel believes in service and no service can be greater than service to humanity. So, in this holy month of Ramadan, offering Iftar to the fasting people is just a small effort of the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel to serve humanity.

The press release added that to quench the thirst of the fasting people during Iftar, Sonargaon Hotel has installed a provision of pure drinking water supply beside the pavement of the main road beside the hotel so that pedestrians have access to drinking water during the month of Ramadan. Sonargaon Hotel is serving humanity through these small initiatives and it is the aim of the hotel management to do more social service on a larger scale and with a larger scope in the future.