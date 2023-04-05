Pan Pacific Sonargaon hosts children’s iftar party

05 April, 2023, 01:00 pm
Pan Pacific Sonargaon hosts children’s iftar party

Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel. Photo: collected
Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel. Photo: collected

Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel have organized Children's Iftar & Dinner Party on Tuesday, 4 April  2023 at its Oasis. More than 300 hundred children from different children's welfare institutions were invited to the Iftar party. 

Minister Md. Mahbub Ali, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism,  graced the event as the Chief Guest. Among others, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism and Chairman Hotels International Limited, Md. Mokammel Hossain, Md. Anwarul Islam Sarker, Managing Director (In-Charge), Hotels International Limited, Robin James Edwards, General Manager of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, alongside other members of the Board of Directors and senior officials of Hotels International Limited and Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel were also present at the event, reads a press release. 

Children gathered for this occasion derived from non-profit institutions such as Jamey Ambarshah Madrasa O Yatimkhana, Jamiya Faruqia Dhaka Madrasa and Yatimkhana, Darul Ulum Jamil Madrasa & Yatimkhana, Hatirjheel Ahsanul Ulum Madrasha o Yatimkhana, Al Jamiatul Islamia Mofta Ulum Madrasa & Yatimkhana, ASHIC Foundation and many others. 

The press release added that Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel has always been very keen to support the social wellbeing of the community and focus on social responsibilities as part of the hotel's corporate culture. Under its Community Care & Corporate Social Responsibility Program, Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel has organized this Children's Iftar Party to provide orphans with a memorable experience during this Holy month of Ramadan.

Speaking on the occasion, the General Manager of the hotel said, "Through this function in the month of Holy Ramadan, the underprivileged of the society have got the opportunity to come to this five star hotel – Pan Pacific Sonargaon, mostly visited by the opulent mass of the country. This initiative will help bridge the gap between the affluent and the deprived section of the modern era".

Pan Pacific Sonargaon has been organizing such Iftar Party for the children for over a decade long time as part of its Community Care & Corporate Social Responsibility Program.

 

