Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka wins awards at South Asian Travel Awards 2023

Corporates

04 January, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 02:45 pm

Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka wins awards at South Asian Travel Awards 2023

04 January, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 02:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Pan  Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, a leading luxury hotel in Bangladesh, has been recognised for excellence in the hospitality industry by clinching two prestigious awards at the South Asian Travel Awards 2023. 

The hotel proudly secured the titles of "Leading Business Hotel" and "Leading Meeting and Conference Hotel," reaffirming its commitment to providing world-class services to business and conference travellers, reads a press release. 

The South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) is a highly esteemed platform that celebrates outstanding achievements in the travel and tourism sector across South Asia. Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka's success in both the "Leading Business Hotel" and "Leading Meeting and Conference Hotel" categories is a testament to its dedication to delivering exceptional experiences and services tailored to the needs of business professionals and conference delegates. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka team was adorned with the Awards by the Honorable Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Mr Md Mokammel Hossain and the President of Bangladesh International Hotel Association HM Hakim Ali at an award ceremony. 

Robin J. Edwards, General Manager of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, expressed his gratitude. He stated, "We are thrilled to receive these prestigious awards from SATA, which highlight our ongoing commitment to providing unparalleled service in the business and conference sectors. This recognition is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team."

Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka stands out for its state-of-the-art facilities, luxurious accommodations, and impeccable service, making it the preferred choice for business travellers and those seeking world-class meeting and conference venues.

As the hotel continues to set new benchmarks in the hospitality industry, winning the "Leading Business Hotel" and "Leading Meeting and Conference Hotel" awards at SATA 2023 underscores Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka's position as a premier destination for discerning travellers and event organizers.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not improving fast enough

8h | Panorama
Switch Bidyaniketan’s students do not memorise textbooks but are focused on the practical applications of everything they learn. Photo: Courtesy

Switch Bidyaniketan: A school where street children learn and earn

7h | Panorama
Two arduous weeks of negotiations ended with praise for Sultan Al Jaber and a ‘sweeping agreement’ that explicitly mentions ‘fossil fuels’ for the first time ever. Photo: Reuters

Look east to fix climate governance

7h | Panorama
With a supportive and non-judgmental homogenous group, women travellers feel free and safe. Photo: Vromonkonna

Rise of Bangladesh’s ‘travelettes’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

1h | Videos
In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

8h | Videos
Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

7h | Videos
Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

19h | Videos