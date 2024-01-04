Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka wins awards at South Asian Travel Awards 2023

Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, a leading luxury hotel in Bangladesh, has been recognised for excellence in the hospitality industry by clinching two prestigious awards at the South Asian Travel Awards 2023.

The hotel proudly secured the titles of "Leading Business Hotel" and "Leading Meeting and Conference Hotel," reaffirming its commitment to providing world-class services to business and conference travellers, reads a press release.

The South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) is a highly esteemed platform that celebrates outstanding achievements in the travel and tourism sector across South Asia. Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka's success in both the "Leading Business Hotel" and "Leading Meeting and Conference Hotel" categories is a testament to its dedication to delivering exceptional experiences and services tailored to the needs of business professionals and conference delegates.

The Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka team was adorned with the Awards by the Honorable Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Mr Md Mokammel Hossain and the President of Bangladesh International Hotel Association HM Hakim Ali at an award ceremony.

Robin J. Edwards, General Manager of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, expressed his gratitude. He stated, "We are thrilled to receive these prestigious awards from SATA, which highlight our ongoing commitment to providing unparalleled service in the business and conference sectors. This recognition is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team."

Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka stands out for its state-of-the-art facilities, luxurious accommodations, and impeccable service, making it the preferred choice for business travellers and those seeking world-class meeting and conference venues.

As the hotel continues to set new benchmarks in the hospitality industry, winning the "Leading Business Hotel" and "Leading Meeting and Conference Hotel" awards at SATA 2023 underscores Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka's position as a premier destination for discerning travellers and event organizers.