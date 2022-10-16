Palli Sanchay Bank organises training workshop on implementation of National Integrity Strategy action plan in Khulna

A training workshop on the implementation of National Integrity Strategy action plan was held Saturday at the CSS Ava Centre conference room in Khulna with the participation of officers and employees of Palli Sanchay Bank.

Md Akram-Al-Hossain, chairman of the bank and former senior secretary, was present as the chief guest in the training workshop held under the chairmanship of the managing director of the bank, Khandaker Ataur Rahman, reads a press release.

Chairman of the bank instructed the officers and employees to practice integrity in all activities of the bank.

Khandaker Ataur Rahman, managing director of the bank, warned everyone about taking strict action if there is any violation of the banking activities according to the law and prevailing rules.

50 officers and employees of the bank's Khulna district branches participated in the training workshop.