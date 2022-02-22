Palli Sanchay Bank officials pay homage to language martyrs 

Corporates

TBS Report 
22 February, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 05:29 pm

Palli Sanchay Bank officials pay homage to language martyrs 

Khandaker Ataur Rahman, Managing Director of Palli Sanchay Bank has paid homage to the language martyrs by laying a wreath at the Shaheed Minar on the eve of the Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day on 21 February.

Palli Sanchay Bank Deputy Managing Director Md Shahidul Islam, General Manager Dipankar Roy, Assistant General Managers Md Ismail Mia, Julia Khatun and Consultant Asit Ranjan Pal were present along with other officials and employees, reads a press release.

