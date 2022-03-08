Palli Sanchay Bank observes historic 7 March

Palli Sanchay Bank observed historic 7 March, paying tribute to Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

A discussion meeting was held at the bank's head office on Monday (7 March), read a press release.

The 7 March speech of Bangabandhu was screened at the beginning of the meeting and later the bank officials took part in a discussion on the speech.

Khandakar Ataur Rahyman Prodhan gave an informative speech on the historic 7 March speech.

Among others, General Manager Dipangkar Roy, Senior Consultant Nazir Ahmed, Consultant Asit Ranjan Paul and offer officers and employees of the bank participated in the discussion.