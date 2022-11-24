Palli Sanchay Bank inaugurates two-storey building in Dhamrai
A two-storey building of Palli Sanchay Bank was inaugurated in Dhaka's Dhamrai Upazila Complex on Thursday.
Managing Director of the bank Khandkar Ataur Rahman inaugurated the newly constructed building, reads a press release.
Bank's senior consultant Nazir Ahmad, consultant Asit Ranjan Pal, upazila executive officer Hossain Mohammad Hai Jocky, manager of Dhamrai branch Md Ferdous Rahman, local dignitaries, journalists, members of the association formed at the bank's beneficiary union level and the public at all levels were present.