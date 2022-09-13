Palli Sanchay Bank inaugurates loan programme 'Safe Food, Healthy Life'

Corporates

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 10:21 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Palli Sanchay Bank has inaugurated a programme to provide loan assistance to certain trained individuals for safe food production in return for minimum service charges.

Managing Director of Palli Sanchay Bank Khondoker Ataur Rahman inaugurated the programme by distributing loans to the trained members of a development organisation in Kaladaha, Mymensingh, reads a press release.

In the opening speech, Khondoker said people are affected by various types of incurable diseases due to consumption of unsafe and unhealthy food.

"If this philanthropic initiative is successful, the programme will be expanded across the country as Kaladaha model through all branches of Palli Sanchay Bank," he added.

The bank is slated to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with various organisations engaged in safe food production, providing fertilisers and training farmers.

Such organisations will purchase food products through the trained members, which will be financed by the bank. The receiving member will benefit himself by paying off his loan.

This process would be conducted to ensure that farmers get a fair price generated from product sales.

Again, the organisation can earn profit by selling the purchased food products to consumers at appropriate prices in their specific outlets or own marketing channels.

Among others, Bank consultant Dr Asit Ranjon Paul, Managing Director of Nikhad Agro Limited Dr Mehdi Hasan, ex-official of Bangladesh Ansar VDP, Khondoker Lutfar Rahman, officer in charge of credit department of head office Tanveer Hasan Majumder, officer in charge of Mymensingh District Regional Office Humayun Kabir, members of various associations of bank were present at the event.

 

