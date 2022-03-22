Palli Sanchay Bank inaugurates extension building at Fulpur

An extension building of Palli Sanchay Bank was inaugurated at Fulpur Upazila in Mymensingh.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank Md Akram-Al-Hossain and Managing Director of the bank Khandaker Ataur Rahman inaugurated the extension complex, read a press release.

Among others, Upazila Chairman Md Ataul Karim Russell, Upazila Executive Officer Shitesh Chandra Sarkar, advisor to the bank Asit Ranjan Pal, Upazila Education Officer Shahi Dilshad Elin, in charge of district (regional) office of the bank Humayun Kabir, and Fulpur Branch Manager Md Abul Basar were present on the occasion.

After the inauguration of the building, special prayers were offered for the success of the bank, which was established for the welfare of the poor people.

