Palli Sanchay Bank honors entrepreneurs

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Palli Sanchay Bank has honored three entrepreneurs from Dohar, Nawabganj, who took loans from the bank and obtained success in their ventures.

Khandaker Ataur Rahman, managing director of Palli Sanchay Bank, was present as the chief guest at the "Participants' Meeting" held in Nawabganj, Dhaka recently, said a press release.

He spoke to the small entrepreneurs who took loans from Palli Sanchay Bank and discussed ways to provide more assistance.

Later, the bank's managing director congratulated the three successful entrepreneurs for transforming their family status by taking loans from Palli Sanchay Bank.

He inspected the field level activities of Palli Sanchay Bank and exchange views with the beneficiaries.

Asit Ranjan Pal, consultant of the bank, Md Rafi Al Amin, officer-in-charge of Dhaka office, Dohar Branch Manager were present on the occasion, among others.

At the end of the meeting, he inspected various small projects set up for self-employment at the initiative of the bank.

