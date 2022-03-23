Palli Sanchay Bank becomes 1st Division Chess League runners-up

Palli Sanchay Bank has become the runners-up in the 1st Division Chess League 2021-22. 

Competing for the first time, the team garnered 18 points in 11 matches in the tournament, reads a press release. 

On the occasion, Akram-Al-Hossain, chairman of the Board of Directors and Khandaker Ataur Rahman, managing director of the Bank cut cake in the conference room of the head office of the bank.

Khandaker Ataur Rahman handed over the runners-up trophy and cheques from Bangladesh Chess Federation to Akram-Al-Hossain.

Palli Sanchay Bank General Manager Dipankar Roy, Senior Consultant Nazir Ahmed, Consultant Asit Ranjan Pal and other officials and employees of various departments of the head office were present on the occasion.

