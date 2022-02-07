Palli Bidyut bill through Nagad totally free

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 01:53 pm

Palli Bidyut bill through Nagad totally free

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 01:53 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Nagad unveiled a new service of electricity bill payment for its customer. In addition to eliminating the hassle of paying prepaid meter electricity bills for the users, the service will enable customers to gain extra profit for carrying out digital payments through Nagad.

Customers in selected areas across the country can now pay their Palli Bidyut prepaid bills using "Nagad" without any hassle, reads a press release. 

Customers of the 12 Palli Bidyut Samiti in Savar, Keraniganj, Narayanganj, Narsingdi, Gazipur, Munshiganj, Manikganj, and Bhaluka will be able to pay their bills using the Nagad app or USSD (*167 #). In addition, users can pay their electricity bill for free of cost at their nearest Nagad uddokta point anytime.

To pay an electricity bill using the Nagad app, customers must first select "Pay Bill" on the home screen of the Nagad app interface. After selecting the "electricity" icon, users then have to click the BREB option. Users will then require to enter the bill amount as well as the meter number. Finally, after entering the Nagad pin number, users need to hold the 'Tap' symbol to make the payment successfully.

In order to make the payment through USSD, the users have to dial *167 # first. After selecting the 'Bill Pay' by choosing 5 from the menu users have to select BREB option by selecting electricity. Next, the users need to enter the bill amount including the meter number. Upon entering the PIN number of their respective "Nagad" accounts, any user can easily make the payment. 

Once the bill is paid, users will receive an SMS with a token number. To complete the recharge, users must manually insert this token number into their digital meter. Using Nagad, a customer can pay any amount of Palli Bidyut prepaid bill ranging from Tk50 up to unlimited amount, adds the release.

Speaking about the new service Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer of Nagad Said, "Nagad continuously tries to introduce new services to ease people's lives as well as encourage them to adopt to digital payment system. We believe that this new service will make it significantly easier for our users to pay their bills while sitting at home."

