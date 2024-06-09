Palak meets Rwanda's ICT minister, state minister for foreign affairs to explore opportunities for enhancing bilateral cooperation

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the state minister for Post, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, discussed strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new ways of cooperation with Paula Ingabire, the minister of ICT and Innovation of Rwanda, and James Kabarebe, the state minister for foreign affairs, who is also in charge of regional cooperation.

Palak attended the meetings in Rwanda's capital, Kigali, yesterday (8 June). Various issues, including bilateral cooperation and trade, were discussed during the meeting, reads a press release.

In the meeting with Ingabire, both sides expressed their commitment to building a robust partnership in the digital economy, ICT, and telecommunications sectors and to driving innovation and progress through strategic cooperation.

Minister Palak emphasised the potential benefits of cooperation, saying, "Today's discussions with Ingabire and her team have opened up many opportunities for mutual growth and development in the digital economy.

"Both our countries are keen to work together to leverage the power of ICT and telecommunications for innovation and economic progress," he added.

Among the topics discussed were the development of joint initiatives for digital transformation, opportunities for technology transfer and capacity building in ICT, exploring B2B and G2B cooperation in telecommunications, and discussions on enhancing digital infrastructure and services to support economic growth and development.

During the meeting with Rwanda's state minister for foreign affairs, James Kabarebe, Palak discussed the possibility of opening a Rwandan mission in Bangladesh, which has been identified as a crucial step in strengthening diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries.