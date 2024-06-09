Palak meets Rwanda's ICT minister, state minister for foreign affairs to explore opportunities for enhancing bilateral cooperation

Corporates

Press Release
09 June, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 11:13 am

Related News

Palak meets Rwanda's ICT minister, state minister for foreign affairs to explore opportunities for enhancing bilateral cooperation

Press Release
09 June, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 11:13 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the state minister for Post, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, discussed strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new ways of cooperation with Paula Ingabire, the minister of ICT and Innovation of Rwanda, and James Kabarebe, the state minister for foreign affairs, who is also in charge of regional cooperation.

Palak attended the meetings in Rwanda's capital, Kigali, yesterday (8 June). Various issues, including bilateral cooperation and trade, were discussed during the meeting, reads a press release. 

In the meeting with Ingabire, both sides expressed their commitment to building a robust partnership in the digital economy, ICT, and telecommunications sectors and to driving innovation and progress through strategic cooperation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Minister Palak emphasised the potential benefits of cooperation, saying, "Today's discussions with Ingabire and her team have opened up many opportunities for mutual growth and development in the digital economy. 

"Both our countries are keen to work together to leverage the power of ICT and telecommunications for innovation and economic progress," he added.

Among the topics discussed were the development of joint initiatives for digital transformation, opportunities for technology transfer and capacity building in ICT, exploring B2B and G2B cooperation in telecommunications, and discussions on enhancing digital infrastructure and services to support economic growth and development.

During the meeting with Rwanda's state minister for foreign affairs, James Kabarebe, Palak discussed the possibility of opening a Rwandan mission in Bangladesh, which has been identified as a crucial step in strengthening diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries.

Bangladesh-Rwanda / State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Palestinian flag flies as the ruins of houses, which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, are seen, in Gaza Strip, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The financial destruction of Palestine

1h | Panorama
The thread work may take several weeks or months depending on the details of the design, as well as on how many people are working on that kantha at a time. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The exquisite Nakshi Kantha industry of Jamalpur

56m | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Can this budget deliver on its promises?

2d | Panorama
Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mirkadim’s white cows: Old Dhaka dwellers’ first choice

Mirkadim’s white cows: Old Dhaka dwellers’ first choice

51m | Videos
Fuel oil prices will be lower throughout the year

Fuel oil prices will be lower throughout the year

1h | Videos
What about the social safety net of Bangaladesh?

What about the social safety net of Bangaladesh?

16h | Videos
Did India’s farmers collapsed Modi’s BJP?

Did India’s farmers collapsed Modi’s BJP?

12h | Videos