Palak appreciates bKash’s contribution to digital Bangladesh

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak said bKash is part of the digital lifestyle.

"The present world is not of competition, but of collaboration. The more collaboration, the more life can be made easier. To that end, there are opportunities for private sector partnerships in the current coordination between the ICT Division and various ministries. If bKash considers government services as 'Government as a client', then millions of people will be able to avail the services easily," said the state minister while appearing as a guest on the first episode of 'bKash Digital Life' aired on Channel i recently, reads a press release.

Shamsuddin Haider Dalim hosted the programme.

The state minister said that not only urban people but also the rural citizens have become accustomed to the digital life and digital technology has revolutionised the way people live their lives.

He believes that the initiative taken by this government 12 years ago to build a Digital Bangladesh is the basis of creating this digital habit today. Palak added that the digital services have become accessible to the masses due to the contribution of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy.

Regarding the bKash app, the state minister said that the latest customised and personalised solutions of bKash are very attractive. bKash app has set a benchmark - bKash is not just a 'part of digital lifestyle', it is a name of inspiration and enthusiasm.

At the same time, bKash has ensured the security of customers' valuable information by following all international standards in the field of data protection.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak hopes that the bKash app will become a super app in the fully developed Bangladesh by 2041, saying, "Just like Facebook is not just a communications app, but an entertainment hub; Amazon, for example, is not just an e-commerce platform, but a part of the whole lifestyle, starting with entertainment; Google, for instance, is not just a search engine, but an education platform – similarly, bKash will become a super platform and super app. We will all work together to make Bangladesh the golden Bangladesh as dreamt by the great leader Bangabandhu."



'bKash Digital Life' programme has started on Channel i under the patronage of bKash with the vision to bring successful personalities in different sectors to this platform.

The event will focus on how digital life, especially mobile financial services like bKash, is making an overall difference in their lives.