The Palace Luxury Resort wins South Asian Travel Awards

The largest resort in Bangladesh, The Palace Luxury Resort won awards at the 2022 edition of the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA).

The awards have been rewarded as the "Most Prestigious Gold Award for Leading Private Villa plus Leading Palace Hotel, and Silver Award for the category of Leading Theme Resort".

The Palace takes immense pride in its exclusive villas and luxury as well as the breathtaking nature that the resort ensured for its guests, reads a press release.

"Arifur Rahman, managing director of The Palace Luxury Resort is honoured and pleased to share the joy of these achievements with their valued guests, associates, stakeholders, and well-wishers," reads the release.

South Asian Travel Awards 2022, popularly known as SATA Awards, concluded its 6th edition of prestigious gala and award ceremony in the Maldives on 30 September, 2022. The extensive participation from six nations of SAARC region has elevated the significance of this ceremony as one of the grand programs of tourism fraternity in the region.

The event witnessed the biggest hotel brands and tour and travel operators from Maldives, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

His Excellency Faisal Naseem, the Vice President of the Republic of Maldives participated in the event as the chief guest of the SATA 2022 along with Minister of Tourism, Dr. Abdulla Mausoom and other government officials in addition to several High Commissioner from South Asian countries in the Maldives, SATA officials and jury members, distinguished guests from event partners, hoteliers and entrepreneurs in South Asia.

Joseph Gomes (general manager), Mohammad Tanvir Hassan (head of Sales and Marketing), and Kamrunnesa Siddique (assistant manager, Digital Communication) received these awards on behalf of The Palace Team.