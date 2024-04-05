Painting competition organised by Russian House in Dhaka of International Day of Human Space Flight

On the occasion of International Day of Human Space Flight, a painting competition titled "Yuri Gagarin: The First Man in Space" was held in Dhaka under the initiative of the Russian House in Dhaka in cooperation with the Bangladesh Astronomical Association (BAA).

Pavel Dvoychenkov opened the drawing competition and in his speech, talked about Yuri Gagarin's childhood, professional life and his historic space flight, as well as the history of the Russian space program and scientific activities and their impact on global progress in this field.

Students of Viqarunnisa Noon School & College, the government laboratory high school, Scholastica school and other different educational institutions in Dhaka participated in the painting competition. The program was also attended by the Executive Members from Bangladesh Astronomical Association, the Bangladesh National Science and Technology Museum, Dhaka and the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novo Theatre, as well as teachers of various educational institutions.

After the competition, the Director of the Russian House in Dhaka distributed commemorative souvenirs and certificates to the winners.