Padma LPG one of the highest VAT-payers in CTG

Padma LPG Limited, a subsidiary of JMI Group, has been recognised by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as the highest VAT-payer in the manufacturing sector in Chattogram.

The company was provided with the recognition on Friday on the occasion of the National VAT Day at the conference room "Shoikot" of Customs, Excise, and VAT Commissionerate of Chattogram, read a press release.

Chairman of Padma LPG and Founder of JMI Group Md Abdur Razzak received the crest and souvenir on behalf of the company.

The event was presided over by Mohammad Akbar Hossain, commissioner of the Customs, Excise, and VAT Commissionerate of Chattogram.

The event was attended by the vice-chairman of Padma LPG Mozammel Haque, director Enamul Haque Bhuiyan, plant in-charge Md Shahin Akter, among others.

Four companies were selected as the highest VAT paying companies in Chattogram in the fiscal year 2019 – 20 and Padma LPG is one of them.