Padma LPG one of the highest VAT-payers in CTG

Corporates

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 08:50 pm

Padma LPG one of the highest VAT-payers in CTG

Four companies were selected as the highest VAT paying companies in Chattogram in the fiscal year 2019 – 20

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 08:50 pm
Padma LPG one of the highest VAT-payers in CTG

Padma LPG Limited, a subsidiary of JMI Group, has been recognised by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as the highest VAT-payer in the manufacturing sector in Chattogram.

The company was provided with the recognition on Friday on the occasion of the National VAT Day at the conference room "Shoikot" of Customs, Excise, and VAT Commissionerate of Chattogram, read a press release.

Chairman of Padma LPG and Founder of JMI Group Md Abdur Razzak received the crest and souvenir on behalf of the company.

The event was presided over by Mohammad Akbar Hossain, commissioner of the Customs, Excise, and VAT Commissionerate of Chattogram.

The event was attended by the vice-chairman of Padma LPG Mozammel Haque, director Enamul Haque Bhuiyan, plant in-charge Md Shahin Akter, among others.

Four companies were selected as the highest VAT paying companies in Chattogram in the fiscal year 2019 – 20 and Padma LPG is one of them.

Padma LPG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Care. Photo: Farida Alam

My Sister and I 

9h | In Focus
Despite multiple technological breakthroughs in the fight to control Covid-19, twice as many people died from it in 2021 compared to 2020. Photo: Reuters

Health innovation for all

9h | Panorama
Influencers on stage with minister Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Courtesy

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award: Celebrating creativity, enterprise and the art of influence

10h | Pursuit
Swift flies around a grove of Palmyra Palm or Taalgach. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Palm Swift: A lame bird that flies mileage equal to seven round trips to the moon

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

1d | Videos
Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

1d | Videos
Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

1d | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study

6
A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’
RMG

A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’