Padma Bank Limited participating in 16th Dhaka Motor Show

Padma Bank Limited is participating in the 16th edition of the Dhaka Motor Show.

From 16 to 18 March, there will be an auto loan stall of Padma Bank at Stall No 25 of Hall "A" of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center (next to Kanchan Bridge), reads a press release.

The three-day fair will run from 10:30am to 8:30pm.

Buyers who are interested in buying a car can visit the stall and get details about Padma Bank auto loan including application, conditions and rules.