Pacific Jeans Group to invest US$ 55 million in Adamjee EPZ 

Pacific Denimwear Limited, a sister concern of Pacific Jeans Group, is going to invest $54.55 million to set up a Readymade Garments (RMG) manufacturing industry in Adamjee EPZ.

This will be the 9th venture of Pacific Jeans Group in EPZs under BEPZA.

At present, 8 enterprises of this group are successfully operating their business in Chattogram EPZ. The Pacific Denimwear Limited will be the first enterprise of this group to operate outside the Chattogram EPZ.

BEPZA signed an agreement with Pacific Denimwear Limited to this effect at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka recently (21 December 2023).

Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Syed Mohammed Tanvir, Managing Director of Pacific Denimwear Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, BSP, ndc, psc witnessed the signing ceremony.

This locally owned company will produce annually 12.5 million pieces of Ladies Top, 12.5 million pieces of Men's/Women's Formal & Casual Wear and 3.1 million pieces of Boys'/Girls' Casual Wear. The company will create employment opportunities for 7,970 Bangladeshi nationals.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Executive Director (Administration) ANM Foyzul Haque, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam and Executive Director (Public Relations) ASM Anwar Parvez along with representatives of the enterprise were present during the signing ceremony