OXFUM Run marathon held on Friday at Hatirjheel

01 March, 2024, 05:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
OXFUM Run marathon was held on Friday at Hatirjheel with the participation of more than 1,000 men and women.

This event aimed to create awareness against inequalities including wage discrimination, workplace violence, and job risk in the workplace in informal women workers. 

Along with runners, representatives from informal women workers, GoB, ambassadors, and international organizations took part. Vote of thanks given by programme director. A cultural event was also organized with the participation of hundreds of domestic workers under the 'Suniti' Project of Oxfam. 

Oxfam Run was organized with the support of the Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, Global Affairs Canada, and Agency Française de Development.

