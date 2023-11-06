Oxfam stands with RMG workers’ Tk23,000 minimum wage demand

Corporates

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 08:08 pm

Related News

Oxfam stands with RMG workers’ Tk23,000 minimum wage demand

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 08:08 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Oxfam in Bangladesh stands in solidarity with the ready-made garment workers and trade unions' demand for an increase in the minimum monthly wage to Tk23,000.

The organisation is deeply concerned about the violations of labour rights and the growing inequality witnessed during the recent violent clashes between the police and the ongoing workers' movement, which t resulted in the loss of two lives and injuries to hundreds.

Oxfam in Bangladesh urges an immediate halt to the suppression of peaceful RMG workers' movements and the swift implementation of the Tk23,000 minimum wage, reads a press release. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It also calls for the protection of the freedom of expression for labour trade unions and the security of rights-based movements.

Given the current imbalances in Bangladesh's economy and the soaring costs of living (as reported by the Trade Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), food prices have increased by 21% to 50% between 2022 and 2023), the workers are rightfully demanding an increase in the minimum wage to Tk23,000.

In contrast, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), representing the apparel owners, has proposed a meagre Tk10,400. Furthermore, the organisation has resorted to a "NO WORK NO PAY" stance as a pressure tactic against the movement. It is crucial to note that Oxfam supports the fair demands of workers through the Global Living Wage Coalition.

A study conducted by the Bangladesh Institute for Labor Studies (BILS) emphasises that any wage below Tk23,000 would not be sufficient for workers to support themselves and their dependents.

In this situation, Oxfam in Bangladesh said a living wage should be attainable within a 48-hour workweek and should cover essential aspects like nutritious food, housing, utilities, healthcare, childcare, education, clothing, transportation, and the ability to save for unexpected events.

The humanitarian rights organisation strongly advocates for active involvement from all international fashion brands sourcing from Bangladesh to support the trade unions' demand for an increased minimum wage.

Garment workers protest / Oxfam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A deeper look at the RMG sector flare up

A deeper look at the RMG sector flare up

38m | Panorama
Raju, a bus helper, determined to keep the wheels of daily life turning amid nationwide political unrest. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

'My stomach doesn't understand blockade': Transport workers who defy fear, death

7h | Features
Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

10h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Sculptures with a heavenly smell

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

1h | TBS World
Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

9h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

1d | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

1d | TBS World