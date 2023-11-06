Oxfam stands with RMG workers’ Tk23,000 minimum wage demand

Oxfam in Bangladesh stands in solidarity with the ready-made garment workers and trade unions' demand for an increase in the minimum monthly wage to Tk23,000.

The organisation is deeply concerned about the violations of labour rights and the growing inequality witnessed during the recent violent clashes between the police and the ongoing workers' movement, which t resulted in the loss of two lives and injuries to hundreds.

Oxfam in Bangladesh urges an immediate halt to the suppression of peaceful RMG workers' movements and the swift implementation of the Tk23,000 minimum wage, reads a press release.

It also calls for the protection of the freedom of expression for labour trade unions and the security of rights-based movements.

Given the current imbalances in Bangladesh's economy and the soaring costs of living (as reported by the Trade Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), food prices have increased by 21% to 50% between 2022 and 2023), the workers are rightfully demanding an increase in the minimum wage to Tk23,000.

In contrast, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), representing the apparel owners, has proposed a meagre Tk10,400. Furthermore, the organisation has resorted to a "NO WORK NO PAY" stance as a pressure tactic against the movement. It is crucial to note that Oxfam supports the fair demands of workers through the Global Living Wage Coalition.

A study conducted by the Bangladesh Institute for Labor Studies (BILS) emphasises that any wage below Tk23,000 would not be sufficient for workers to support themselves and their dependents.

In this situation, Oxfam in Bangladesh said a living wage should be attainable within a 48-hour workweek and should cover essential aspects like nutritious food, housing, utilities, healthcare, childcare, education, clothing, transportation, and the ability to save for unexpected events.

The humanitarian rights organisation strongly advocates for active involvement from all international fashion brands sourcing from Bangladesh to support the trade unions' demand for an increased minimum wage.