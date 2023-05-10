Oxfam celebrates 50th anniversary in Bangladesh

Oxfam, a global INGO dedicated to ending poverty and inequality, celebrated its 50th anniversary on Wednesday (10 May) with a daylong event that highlighted its achievements and showcased its future plans at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in Dhaka.

The event brought together Oxfam staffs, partners, supporters, and beneficiaries from around the world to celebrate the organisation's impact over the past 50 years. It also looked to the future, with a renewed commitment to innovative solutions and partnerships to tackle the root causes of poverty and inequality, reads a press release.

In his opening remarks, Oxfam's Country Director to Bangladesh Ashish Damle reflected on the organization's accomplishments, saying, "Over the past 50 years, Oxfam has responded to some of the world's most pressing crises and worked tirelessly to empower people living in poverty to create a better future for themselves and their communities in Bangladesh. We have achieved a lot, but there is still much to do. We are committed to building a world where everyone can live free from poverty and injustice."

Liberation War Affairs Minister A K M Mozammel Huq was present as the chief guest at the event. State Minister of Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharjee, State Minister of Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman, and Gwyn Lewis, United Nations Resident Coordinator of Bangladesh, were present as special guests at the event.

