Oxfam in Bangladesh Stands with RMG Workers Demanding Tk 23,000 Minimum Wage

06 November, 2023, 02:55 pm
Oxfam in Bangladesh Stands with RMG Workers Demanding Tk 23,000 Minimum Wage

06 November, 2023, 02:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Oxfam in Bangladesh (OiBD) is expressing solidarity with the Bangladeshi Ready-made Garment (RMG) workers, activists, and trade unions in demand for increasing the minimum monthly wage to Tk23,000.

This International Humanitarian organization is also deeply concerned about the humanitarian rights violation of labor and unfolded inequality through violent attacks by police against their ongoing peaceful movement where 02 laborers died and hundreds of injured. 

OiBD believes the worker's movement revealed the challenging environment for workers and labor rights in Bangladesh. 

Usually every five years of span, RGM workers in Bangladeshi get a salary increase. It was in 2018 when they got their last increment, which also happened with so many tense movements and violent attacks.

Due to the current unbalanced economy of Bangladesh and huge hikes in the costs of living ( According to the Trade Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), food prices increasing by 21% to 50% between 2022 and 2023), workers are demanding a minimum wage of Tk8,000 (72 dollars, which is the lowest around the globe and obvious labor discrimination) to Tk23,000; whereas the employers' association, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), proposed only Tk10,400 on 22 October 2023.

Also, the organization issued a warned 'no work no pay' position as a pressure tactic against the movement.

Need to mention that Oxfam supports workers' fair demands through the Global Living Wage Coalition. Also, an official of the UN Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights to Bangladesh visited in May 2023, addressed the issue of poverty wages and highlighted all workers have a right to remuneration, which provides them, at a minimum, fair wages and a decent living for themselves and their families. Also, in a study by the Bangladesh Institute for Labour Studies (BILS), any wage below Tk23,000 will not be enough to enable workers to support themselves and their dependents.

In this situation, OiBD demands-

  • Immediately stop the persecution of peaceful movements of RGM workers and implement Tk. 23,000 minimum wage. 
  • The current minimum wage (Tk. 8,000) is only 35% of what workers ought to be paid to make a living salary. A living wage, which should be earned within 48 hours/week, should at least cover nutritious food, housing, utilities, healthcare, childcare, education, clothing, transportation, and other essential needs, including savings for unexpected events.  
  • Strong engagements from all international fashion brands that source from Bangladesh support trade unions' demands for an increased minimum wage.
  • Freedom of expression of labor trade unions and security of rights-based movement should be ensured.

Garment workers protest / Oxfam

