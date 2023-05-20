Over 5,000 farmers get ‘AB Smart Agri Loan’ in Dinajpur

AB Bank Limited disbursed agricultural loans to over 5,000 small and marginal farmers under own supervision through smart cards at Dinajpur.

The programme was organised at Gor-e-Shaheed Baro Maidan in Dinajpur, reads a press release.

Whip of National Parliament Iqbalur Rahim was present as the chief guest.

Md Anisur Rahman, ADC (Revenue); Md Mominul Karim, Additional SP (Admin & Finance), Dinajpur; Md Nuruzzaman, deputy director, Directorate of Agricultural Extension, Khamarbari, Dinajpur; Emdad Sarker, chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad and president of Dinajpur Sadar Upazila Awami League; Md Amiz Alam, UNO, Dinajpur Sadar; and Advocate Touhidul Islam Sarker, president of Dinajpur Bar Association were present as special guests with Tarique Afzal, president and managing director of AB Bank Limited in chair.

Local senior leaders of Bangladesh Awami League along with other officials of the bank also attended the programme.

