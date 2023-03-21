Over 2500 Pabna farmers get 'AB Bank Smart Agri Loan'

AB Bank Limited disbursed agricultural loans to over 2500 small and marginal farmers under its own supervision through smart cards in Pabna.

The programme was organised at Atghoria Govt College in Atghoria of the district, reads a press release.

AB Bank President and Managing Director Tarique Afzal presided over the programme.

Awami League's Pabna Zilla President and former Zilla Parishad chairman Mohammad Rezaul Rahim Lal was present at the programme as the chief guest.

Awami League's Chatmohar Upazila Chairman and Pabna Zilla Vice President Md Abdul Hamid, Atghoria Municipality Mayor and Awami League's Atghoria Upazila Chairman Md Shahidul Islam Ratan, Pabna Sadar Upazila Chairman Alhaz Md. Mosharf Hossain and Atghoria Upazila Chairman and Awami League's Pabna Zilla member Md Tanvir Islam were present as special guests.

Local senior leaders of Bangladesh Awami League along with other officials of the bank also attended the programme.