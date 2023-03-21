Over 2500 Pabna farmers get 'AB Bank Smart Agri Loan'

Corporates

Press Release
21 March, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 07:35 pm

Related News

Over 2500 Pabna farmers get 'AB Bank Smart Agri Loan'

Press Release
21 March, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 07:35 pm
Over 2500 Pabna farmers get &#039;AB Bank Smart Agri Loan&#039;

AB Bank Limited disbursed agricultural loans to over 2500 small and marginal farmers under its own supervision through smart cards in Pabna.

The programme was organised at Atghoria Govt College in Atghoria of the district, reads a press release.

AB Bank President and Managing Director Tarique Afzal presided over the programme.

Awami League's Pabna Zilla President and former Zilla Parishad chairman Mohammad Rezaul Rahim Lal was present at the programme as the chief guest. 

Awami League's Chatmohar Upazila Chairman and Pabna Zilla Vice President Md Abdul Hamid, Atghoria Municipality Mayor and Awami League's Atghoria Upazila Chairman Md Shahidul Islam Ratan, Pabna Sadar Upazila Chairman Alhaz Md. Mosharf Hossain and Atghoria Upazila Chairman and Awami League's Pabna Zilla member Md Tanvir Islam were present as special guests.

Local senior leaders of Bangladesh Awami League along with other officials of the bank also attended the programme.

AB Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The place is a thoughtfully designed, vibrant and colourful environment, where children are encouraged to run wild with their imagination and explore freely. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

8h | Habitat
At least 19 people were killed and 30 injured after a bus fell into a ditch near Padma Bridge Expressway in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur on Sunday. Photo: TBS

Millions went into our infrastructure. But what about safety?

8h | Panorama
Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

10h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Monica Makes: Bring out your inner fashionista with handcrafted jewellery

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

18m | TBS SPORTS
The homeless got land and houses under the shelter scheme

The homeless got land and houses under the shelter scheme

2h | TBS Today
48 teams will play the World Cup from 2026

48 teams will play the World Cup from 2026

4h | TBS SPORTS
Khacha with thematic products

Khacha with thematic products

8h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max