Over 200 Nagad distributors to be sent to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah

Corporates

Press Release
02 September, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 10:35 pm

Nagad, a leading mobile financial provider, has arranged the "Distributors Meet 2023", which brought together its key partners, amid much enthusiasm like every year.

On such a happy occasion, Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad Limited, announced that he was going to arrange Umrah, an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, for more than 200 distributors, reads a press release. 

The Distributors Meet 2023 was held on Friday at a five-star hotel in Dhaka. Nagad conferred awards in different categories on the distributors who smoothly and successfully managed the company's business activities spread across the country.

Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, chief commercial officer of Nagad, moderated the event in the presence of senior officials of the company.

At the national level, six distributor houses received the highest accolades, such as the Distributor Excellence Award, Growth Hacker Distributor Award, Ultimate Contributor Award, Most Consistent Performer Award, Best Market Drive Award, and Campaign Achiever Award. 

Apart from these six individuals, a person won a grand prize. He got a sedan car as the best of the best for having done the highest transactions from a part of Dhaka.

Tanvir A Mishuk said at the event, "We could have given different prizes to every distributor if we wanted to. But I felt like giving such a reward, so that it will be a sweet memory for everyone's life. I have announced Umrah for Muslim distributors and foreign trips for distributors of other faiths."

Like the previous Distributors Meets, there had been a unique setup with various arrangements this time.

Additionally, Hafez Mizanur Rahman, a visually-impaired person from Gazaria of Munshiganj, was also present at the event. It was his lifelong dream to perform Hajj, the greater Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca. Tanvir A Mishuk reiterated that Nagad would make his dream come true.

Moreover, a distributor of Nagad took responsibility of making this indomitable scholar travel between Makkah and Madinah. At this moment, an emotional atmosphere prevailed. 

This year's event concluded with laughter, magic, and graceful cultural performances. Nagad's distributors once again expressed their gratitude to Nagad and pledged even greater contributions in the company's progress.  

